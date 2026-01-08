

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday release December data for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.8 percent on year, up from 0.7 percent in November. Producer prices are ripped to decline an annual 1.5 percent after sinking 2.2 percent in the previous month.



Japan will release November results for its leading and coincident indexes and household spending. The leading index is expected to rise 1.8 percent on month, up from 1.6 percent in October. The coincident is seen higher by 0.5 percent, easing from 1.3 percent a month earlier. Household spending is expected to rise 2.7 percent on month and fall 1.0 percent on year after sinking 3.5 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year in October.



South Korea will provide November numbers for current account; in October, the current account surplus was $6.81 billion.



Malaysia will see November figures for industrial production and unemployment; in October, production was up 6.0 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.



Taiwan will release December data for imports, exports and trade balance; in November, imports surged 45.0 percent on year and exports rallied 56.0 percent for a trade surplus of $16.09 billion.



Indonesia will see November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales were up 4.3 percent on year.



