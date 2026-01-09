

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 2.9 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 314,242 yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 3.0 percent drop in October.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, household spending jumped 6,2 percent - again topping expectations for a gain of 2.7 percent following the 3.5 percent contraction in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 519,304 yen, down 2.2 percent on year.



