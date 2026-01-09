

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to multi-week highs of 1.1642 against the euro and 0.7997 against the franc.



The greenback rose to 3-day highs of 1.3415 against the pound and 157.07 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 0.88 against the franc, 1.30 against the pound and 158.00 against the yen.



