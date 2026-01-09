

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and retail sales from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's industrial output and foreign trade figures. Economists expect industrial output to fall 0.6 percent month-on-month in November, in contrast to the 1.8 percent increase in October. The trade surplus is seen falling to EUR 16.3 billion in November from EUR 16.9 billion in the prior month.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is slated to release industrial output and consumer spending figures. Economists forecast a 0.2 percent drop in production compared to October, when it rose 0.2 percent.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes industrial production for November.



In the meantime, unemployment figures are due from Switzerland. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.0 percent in December.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is set to report retail sales data for November. Sales are anticipated to grow 0.3 percent after rising 0.5 percent in October.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area retail sales data for November. Economists expect sales to grow 0.1 percent month-on-month, following a nil growth in October.



