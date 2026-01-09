

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved further in November to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 110.5 in November from 109.8 in October.



Moreover, this was the highest reading since May 2024, when the reading was 111.1.



Meanwhile, the coincident index dropped to 115.2 in November from 115.9 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



The lagging indicator also decreased to 111.5 in November from 112.2 in the prior month.



