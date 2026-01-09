Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.01.2026 08:24 Uhr
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q4 2025 report

  • Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 23, 2026
  • One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the fourth quarter 2025 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CET on January 23, 2026. The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format. Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CET (8:00 AM GMT London, 3:00 AM EST New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

