

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 2-day lows of 183.38 against the euro, 211.39 against the pound and 196.89 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 182.91, 210.83 and 196.35, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged down to 105.40 and 90.39 from Thursday's closing quotes of 105.10 and 90.25, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to nearly a 3-week low of 157.44 and a 3-day low of 113.53 from Thursday's closing quotes of 156.88 and 113.16, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 184.00 against the euro, 212.00 against the pound, 199.00 against the franc, 106.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi, 158.00 against the greenback and 115.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News