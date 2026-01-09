

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial output expanded for the fourth straight month in November, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 0.7 percent annually in November, though slower than the 2.1 percent growth in October. Moreover, this was the slowest growth in three months.



Half of the various industrial sectors produced more than they did last year, the agency said.



The repair and installation of machinery saw the largest increase in production, which grew 6.3 percent from last year. Production of rubber and plastic grew 5.7 percent, while the output of metal products recorded a decline of 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 0.5 percent.



