

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Ltd. (LGLG.F, LGLD.IL) posted a fourth quarter consolidated operating loss of 109.4 billion Korean won compared to income of 135.4 billion Korean won, a year ago. Consolidated sales was 23.85 trillion won compared to 22.76 trillion won, a year-on-year increase of 4.8%.



LG Electronics noted that the sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group. Further details of the Group's performance will be disclosed when the company announces its financial results for fourth quarter.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News