During J. P. Morgan Healthcare Week, Biotech Showcase Provides Private and Micro- to Mid-Cap Public Company Executives One-Stop Access to Investors, Pharma Partners and Media



Pharma Partners and Media Join Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Google, J.P. Morgan, Novo Nordisk, Pappas Capital, Amazon Web Services, BIO, Members of the Media, and 1,200+ Investors Registration and Partnering Platform Access Now Open SAN FRANCISCO - January 9, 2026 - More than 3,000 leaders within biotechnology are registered to attend Biotech Showcase 2026 during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week for unmatched opportunity to forge critical investment and partnering relationships as well as industry and financial media covering the event. Hosted by Demy-Colton and EBD Group , the event returns to the Hilton San Francisco Union Square January 12-14, 2026. A virtual event extends access to networking and insights January 20-21, 2026. Registration and partnering are now open for both. Sara Jane Demy, Founder & CEO of Demy-Colton, said, "We anticipate renewed investment and dealmaking momentum in 2026, driven by rapid scientific advancement, evolving funding models, and the convergence of technology and biology. At the same time, policy changes are influencing how companies approach regulation, R&D strategy, capital deployment, and partnering. This is our 18th year for Biotech Showcase, and we're so pleased it's become a premier venue for dealmaking during JPM Week." Biotech Showcase attendees have the opportunity to: Engage in partnering and investment meetings among attending investors and pharma companies.

Get to know emerging private and small-cap public biotech and TechBio companies through company presentations and partnering meetings.

Meet with members of industry media including Endpoints, STAT, BioSpace, Fast Company, and others.

Join curated discussions with leaders from companies like Novo Nordisk, Astellas, J.P. Morgan, Regeneron, Ipsen, Stifel, Sofinnova Investments, Cellino, Envisagenics, Syneos Health, and Angelini Ventures, among many others. Tina Elder, Global Managing Director, EBD Group US, said, "As the premier investor conference for private and micro- to mid-cap biotechnology companies, Biotech Showcase offers unmatched opportunities for networking, dealmaking, and partnering across biotech, pharma, and the global investment community. As the industry looks toward 2026, Biotech Showcase provides a timely forum for engaging with the companies and leaders driving the industry's evolution, offering direct exposure to emerging science, differentiated platforms, and the TechBio capabilities now essential to competitive drug development." Opening day highlights : Healthcare Innovation: Strategic Adaption to the New Policy Landscape Michael Margolis - Senior Managing Director, Head, Healthcare Investment Banking, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

- Senior Managing Director, Head, Healthcare Investment Banking, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Thomas Barker - Partner, Co-Chair, Healthcare Department, Foley Hoag

- Partner, Co-Chair, Healthcare Department, Foley Hoag Fritz Bittenbender - Board Chair, BIO & SVP, Genentech

- Board Chair, BIO & SVP, Genentech Jeremy Levin - Chairman & CEO, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

- Chairman & CEO, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Lori Reilly - COO, PhRMA

- COO, PhRMA Joe Shonkwiler - Head, Healthcare & Life Science, Venture Capital BD, Google The 2026 Pharma Perspective: Dealmaking Driving Therapeutic Development David Schull - President, Russo Partners

- President, Russo Partners Tamara Darsow - SVP, Global Business Development, Novo Nordisk

- SVP, Global Business Development, Novo Nordisk David Jenkins - SVP, Head, External Innovation and Research, Ipsen

- SVP, Head, External Innovation and Research, Ipsen Amanda Kay - Senior Partner & Chief Business Development Officer, Flagship Pioneering

- Senior Partner & Chief Business Development Officer, Flagship Pioneering Adam Pearson - Chief Strategy Officer, Astellas

- Chief Strategy Officer, Astellas Konstantina Katcheves - SVP & Chief Business and Strategy Officer, Acadia Pharmaceuticals New Breakthroughs in Drug Discovery & Target Identification Ignacio Guerrero-Ros - VP, Russo Partners

- VP, Russo Partners Sean Lin - CEO, ChemLex

- CEO, ChemLex Ravit Netzer - Co-Founder & CEO, Scala Biodesign

- Co-Founder & CEO, Scala Biodesign Ritish Patnaik - CEO, Curve Biosciences

- CEO, Curve Biosciences Cameron Pye - Co-Founder & CEO, Unnatural Products Inc.

- Co-Founder & CEO, Unnatural Products Inc. Adrian Woolfson - Founder, President & CEO, Genyro Closing day highlights : Media Round-Up: Heard Around the Hilton Virginia Amann - CEO & Founder, ENTENTE Network

- CEO & Founder, ENTENTE Network Alex Philippidis - Senior Business Editor, GEN

- Senior Business Editor, GEN Allison DeAngelis - Reporter, Biotech Startups & Venture Capital, STAT News

- Reporter, Biotech Startups & Venture Capital, STAT News Ron Leuty - Senior Reporter, San Francisco Business Times

- Senior Reporter, San Francisco Business Times Kyle LaHucik - Senior Reporter, Endpoints News

- Senior Reporter, Endpoints News Annalee Armstrong - Senior Editor, BioSpace For information about registering for Biotech Showcase or to apply to present or sponsor, please visit www.informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/ . About Demy-Colton Demy-Colton is a leading life sciences and digital health events organization at the forefront of building networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders. Its unique events facilitate networking on a global scale, including Biotech Showcase, BioFuture, Global Biotech CEO Summit, Executive Clinics, and Demy-Colton Virtual Salons. These events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry's top decision-makers, investors and thought leaders. For more information, visit www.demy-colton.com . About Life Sciences Partnering and Investment by Informa Our mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today, our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum, BioEquity Europe, LSX USA Congress, Investival Showcase Europe, European Lifestars Awards, Investival Showcase USA, LSX Europe Congress, LSX Nordic Congress) annually attract more than 14,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 83,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. Contact

