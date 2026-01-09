Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ERSY | ISIN: US5312297717 | Ticker-Symbol: LM0D
Tradegate
08.01.26 | 09:01
73,40 Euro
+2,51 % +1,80
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,9572,0010:47
70,9572,0010:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HONDA
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8,670+1,76 %
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE73,40+2,51 %
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES C LIBERTY FORMULA ONE79,70+1,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.