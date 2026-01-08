Pacira BioSciences: Pacira Reports Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Revenues

-- Record-high EXPAREL sales driven by volume growth of 7 percent, marking strongest fourth quarter performance in three years--

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today reported preliminary, unaudited total revenue of $726.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared with $701.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company also repurchased 2.0 million shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter.

"We closed 2025 having achieved another year of solid execution and meaningful progress advancing our 5x30 strategic priorities, leaving us well-positioned for sustainable, long-term success," said Frank D. Lee, chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. "Strong EXPAREL volume growth in the second half of the year underscores the value of our commercial investments and positions us for significant and sustainable revenues moving forward. We enter 2026 with momentum that provides us with a strong foundation and clear line of sight to further operational progress and an exciting chapter of growth ahead."

Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter Revenue Highlights

Fourth quarter EXPAREL net product sales of $155.8 million in 2025, compared with $147.7 million in 2024. Fourth quarter volume growth of 7 percent was partially offset by a shift in vial mix and discounting associated with the launch of a new group purchasing organization (GPO) partnership.

Fourth quarter ZILRETTA net product sales of $33.0 million in 2025, compared with $33.1 million in 2024.

Fourth quarter iovera° net product sales of $7.0 million in 2025, compared with $6.5 million in 2024.

Other revenue, comprised of sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension, was $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with zero in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Preliminary Unaudited Full-Year Revenue Highlights

Full-year EXPAREL net product sales of $575.1 million in 2025, compared with $549.0 million in 2024. Full-year volume growth of 6 percent was partially offset by a shift in vial mix and discounting associated with the company's new GPO partnerships.

Full-year ZILRETTA net product sales of $116.6 million in 2025, compared with $118.1 million in 2024.

Full-year iovera° net product sales of $24.2 million in 2025, compared with $22.8 million in 2024.

Other revenue, comprised of sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension and royalties, was $10.5 million in 2025, compared with $11.1 million in 2024.

The financial information included in this press release is preliminary, unaudited, and subject to adjustment. It does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the company's financial results for the fourth quarter or full year 2025. Pacira expects to report its complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, along with the company's financial guidance, later in the first quarter of 2026.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the company repurchased 2.0 million shares of its common stock through open market transactions for $50.0 million (exclusive of broker fees and excise tax incurred). At December 31, 2025, the company had 41.1 million shares of common stock outstanding and $150.0 million remaining on its current share repurchase authorization, which expires December 31, 2026.

Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Pacira today announced the granting of inducement awards on January 5, 2026 to ten new employees under Pacira's Amended and Restated 2014 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") as a material inducement to each employee's entry into employment with the company. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by the People & Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Committee") without stockholder approval.

Six employees received stock options to purchase an aggregate of 14,000 shares of Pacira common stock and ten employees received restricted stock units for an aggregate of 22,300 shares of Pacira common stock. The stock options have a 10-year term and a four-year vesting schedule with 25 percent of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the recipient's first day of employment and in successive equal quarterly installments over the 36 months thereafter.

The stock options have an exercise price of $25.10 per share, the closing trading price of Pacira common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the date of grant. Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive one share of Pacira common stock and the restricted stock unit awards vest annually in four equal installments beginning on January 2, 2027.

Vesting of the equity awards is subject to the employee's continued employment with Pacira. Each equity award is also subject to the terms and conditions of an award agreement.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL- (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA- (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera - º, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage assets for musculoskeletal pain and adjacencies, its most advanced product candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel locally administered gene therapy, is in Phase 2 clinical development for osteoarthritis of the knee.

About PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec)

PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec) features an innovative design based on the company's proprietary high-capacity adenovirus vector platform. It is currently being studied in the fundamental, underlying chronic inflammatory processes that contribute to "wear and tear" over time in osteoarthritis of the knee, a condition that affects more than 14 million individuals in the U.S. today.

In November 2024, Pacira reported promising data from a large Phase 1 study in which PCRX-201 provided sustained improvements in knee pain, stiffness, and function through two years following local administration, with a well-tolerated safety profile. PCRX-201 has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) designation from the European Medicines Agency. PCRX-201 is the first gene therapy to achieve these clinical results and earn these regulatory designations in osteoarthritis of the knee-a testament to its promise and potential.

Given the promising Phase 1 results, dosing is underway in a Phase 2 study of PCRX-201 (the ASCEND study) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. To learn more about PCRX-201 and the company's clinical development program, please visit the investor events section of the company's investor website.

About the High-capacity Adenovirus Vector Platform

In February 2025, in support of the company's '5x30' growth strategy, Pacira acquired GQ Bio Therapeutics GmbH (GQ Bio) and its novel high-capacity adenovirus (HCAd) vector gene therapy vector platform. This platform solves many of the challenges in the field of gene therapy that have prevented its utilization in treating common diseases, such as osteoarthritis.

Key features include:

The HCAd vector is much more efficient at delivering genes into cells compared to many other gene therapies that rely on adenovirus associated virus, or AAV, vectors. As a result, the desired effect can be achieved with much smaller doses.

The vector used in the HCAd platform can carry up to 30,000 base pairs of DNA, which enables gene therapy with multiple or larger genes compared to AAV vectors.

Genetic medicines based on the HCAd platform can be administered locally and have the potential for redosing at therapeutically appropriate intervals.

Lower dose levels and efficient delivery of genes into cells means that thousands of doses can be produced in a single batch. As a result, therapies built on the HCAd platform are expected to have a commercially attractive and viable cost of goods profile.

Beyond PCRX-201 and other product candidates in preclinical development, the company has identified numerous well-validated cytokines that could also be the basis for locally administered genetic therapies using the HCAd platform.

