Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.: Praxis Precision Medicines Further Positioned for Next-Phase Growth with Key Board and Executive Appointments

BOSTON, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey B. Kindler and Stuart Arbuckle to its board of directors, and the promotions of Megan Sniecinski to Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Steven Petrou to President of Research & Development.

"These leadership decisions reflect a deliberate evolution of Praxis as we enter a phase driven by commercial launch planning and execution readiness, late-stage development, and strategic corporate value optimization," said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis. "Jeff and Stuart each bring unique and unparalleled experience guiding companies through global commercial launches, pivotal development milestones, and complex strategic transactions. Their perspective significantly enhances our ability to optimize the full range of value-creation pathways for Praxis. At the same time, Megan and Steve have been instrumental in Praxis's progress to date and are uniquely positioned to expand and scale the organization as Praxis advances into its next phase of maturity and growth."

Board Appointments

Jeffrey B. Kindler brings exceptional experience in enterprise leadership, capital allocation, and strategic transaction execution across the biopharmaceutical industry. As former chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer, Mr. Kindler led large-scale R&D and operating model transformations while overseeing major acquisitions and partnerships that reshaped the company's portfolio and long-term growth trajectory. He is widely recognized for his expertise in public-company leadership and navigating high-stakes strategic decisions. Mr. Kindler currently serves as a director and advisor to multiple healthcare and life sciences companies.

"Praxis has assembled a rare combination of deep scientific rigor, a highly differentiated CNS pipeline, and a leadership team prepared to make the hard strategic choices required to build a durable biopharmaceutical. As the company enters this next phase, I look forward to working with the board and management team to help position Praxis to continue to create significant value to all stakeholders," said Mr. Kindler.

Stuart Arbuckle is a highly accomplished executive with deep experience leading global commercial success at biopharmaceutical organizations. He spent 13 years at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw, among many areas, Vertex's global commercial, human resources and program, and portfolio management and played a pivotal role in the company's global growth and scale. Prior to Vertex, Mr. Arbuckle held multiple commercial leadership roles at Amgen and GSK. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

"Praxis has entered a defining moment, with an exceptional CNS pipeline and the potential to launch multiple transformative medicines in the near term. What excites me most is the opportunity to help shape the company scale at speed and with discipline to deliver these medicines to patients around the world. Drawing on my experience commercializing medicines worldwide and building organizations through periods of rapid growth and change, I look forward to supporting Praxis in this next phase of it's evolution," said Mr. Arbuckle.

"Praxis is uniquely positioned to become the key CNS company in the world, with a set of multi-billion dollar drugs in the near future and an unparalleled pipeline of innovative drugs" said Dean Mitchell, chairman of the Praxis board of directors. "Stuart's comprehensive experience spanning late-stage development and commercial execution together with Jeff's broad strategic perspective, materially strengthens the board's ability to guide complex development, commercialization, and strategic decisions with rigor and credibility. This aligns directly with the next phase of Praxis."

Executive Leadership

Megan Sniecinski, currently Chief Business Officer, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Ms. Sniecinski will be accountable for operationalizing the company's growth strategy, overseeing enterprise execution, program strategy and operations, and corporate development. Ms. Sniecinski has been instrumental in shaping Praxis's strategic positioning, while also playing a principal role in the execution of its late-stage programs including the successful ulixacaltamide Phase 3 program.

"Megan's leadership has been a significant driver of Praxis's success to date," said Mr. Souza. "As COO, she is uniquely positioned to guide Praxis through its next phase, driving disciplined execution across development and commercialization, while continuing to evaluate strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value."

Dr. Steven Petrou, currently Chief Scientific Officer, has been promoted to President of Research & Development, reflecting the company's evolution into a late-stage organization with multiple programs advancing toward registration and commercialization.

Dr. Petrou is a globally recognized leader in ion channel disease biology and precision medicine and has been a principal architect of Praxis's scientific foundation, translational engine, and development strategy. As a co-founder of Praxis and as the company has evolved, Dr. Petrou has led the integration of discovery, preclinical, translational, and clinical functions to build a highly differentiated CNS portfolio addressing severe neurological disorders with significant unmet need.

In this expanded role, Dr. Petrou will continue to oversee the full R&D continuum to maximize the probability of technical and commercial success across the company's pipeline.

"Steve's leadership has been fundamental to building Praxis into the highly productive and scientifically rigorous organization it is today," said Mr. Souza. "As we transition into late-stage development and commercial readiness, his expanded role provides the continuity, discipline, and strategic integration required to deliver meaningful value for patients and shareholders."

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

