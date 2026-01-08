Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 927079 | ISIN: US4523271090 | Ticker-Symbol: ILU
Tradegate
09.01.26 | 11:16
125,48 Euro
+0,24 % +0,30
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMINA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMINA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,66125,4812:10
124,66125,4812:08
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 22:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Illumina, Inc.: Illumina Appoints Dr. Eric Green as Chief Medical Officer

Veteran genomics leader joins Illumina to advance global medical strategy
Illumina chief commercial officer to depart for role as a life science tools company CEO

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced the appointment of Eric D. Green, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective February 2. In this role reporting to the CEO, Dr. Green will accelerate the company's mission to drive a revolution in medicine by unlocking the power of the genome. Dr. Green will serve as a key scientific and medical leader representing Illumina, helping advance the clinical use of genomics, expand access to precision medicine solutions, and increase the diversity of genomics data.

Dr. Green's unique expertise, knowledge, and influence with partners, KOLs, and medical professionals will serve as a critical component in Illumina's strategic efforts to improve human health through genomics on a global level. As CMO, Dr. Green will be part of Illumina's Executive Leadership Team and will be a champion for the company's mission, technology roadmap, and growing clinical impact.

"Eric is a once-in-a-generation leader in genomics whose career has closely tracked the evolution of the field itself," said Jacob Thaysen, chief executive officer of Illumina. "He has spent decades championing the role of genomics in medicine and building trust across the scientific, clinical, and public health communities. Eric's counsel will be invaluable in helping Illumina extend and deepen the medical impact of its innovations for people worldwide."

Dr. Green is widely regarded as one of the most influential leaders in genomics since the field's inception. He joins Illumina after more than three decades at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health. As the NHGRI Director from 2009 to 2025, he helped guide the transformation of genomics from a primarily research-driven field into a foundational element of modern medicine and public health.

"Illumina has been instrumental to the growth and evolution of genomics, and I am excited to join the company at a time when genomic information is becoming increasingly important in clinical care," said Dr. Green. "Illumina sits at the center of the growing omics ecosystem, and the company is uniquely positioned to help shape the next phase of genomic medicine."

Dr. Green trained as a physician scientist, earning an M.D. and Ph.D. from Washington University School of Medicine. During his residency training in clinical pathology (laboratory medicine), he launched his career in genomics. Several years later, he became a beginning-to-end participant in the Human Genome Project and emerged as an international genomics leader.

Illumina congratulates Everett Cunningham on appointment

Illumina also announced the departure of chief commercial officer Everett Cunningham, who has been appointed as CEO of a life science tools company.

"We are thankful for Everett's leadership during a crucial time of transition for Illumina. For our path forward, we have strong leadership in place,?continue to make excellent progress towards our long-term goals, and?are confident in our path forward," said Jacob Thaysen, chief executive officer at Illumina. Thaysen will act as interim chief commercial officer until a permanent successor to Cunningham is named.

Illumina will participate in next week's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, where Jacob Thaysen, CEO, will speak on Tuesday, January 13, at 7:30 AM Pacific Time.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Contacts

Investors:
Illumina Investor Relations
858-291-6421
[email protected]

Media:
Christine Douglass
[email protected]

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.