DPC Dash Ltd: DPC Dash-Domino's Pizza China Successfully Completes 2025 Full-Year Store Expansion with Outstanding Performance and Innovation

HONG KONG, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), the exclusive master franchisee for Domino's Pizza in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR, continued its strong growth momentum in the fourth quarter of 2025, further strengthening consumer loyalty through expansion of its store network, core product innovation and upgrades, and breakthrough seasonal marketing. The Company successfully achieved its full-year store opening targets and continuously strengthened its leading position in China's pizza market.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, DPC Dash continued to execute its "go broader, go deeper" store expansion strategy. According to the Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Fact Sheet ("Investor Fact Sheet"), as of December 31, 2025, the Company achieved outstanding full-year operational results: the total number of stores reached 1,315, representing 307 net new stores; DPC Dash entered 21 new cities throughout 2025, further expanding store coverage to 60 cities in the Chinese Mainland, reflecting a steady and efficient expansion pace. On January 1, 2026, DPC Dash has opened 62 new stores across 46 cities, continuing the strong momentum of store network expansion.

Positive same-store sales growth (SSSG) remained in Tier-1 cities during the fourth quarter of 2025. After excluding the impact of new stores in new markets entered after December 2022, group-level SSSG maintained positive in the second half of 2025 and fiscal year 2025 highlighting the brand's strong resilience and competitiveness.

The strong performance of newly opened stores fully demonstrate DPC Dash's brand influence. During the 2026 New Year holiday, new stores opened in multiple newly entered cities delivered strong performance. Notably, the first store in Dalian generated sales close to RMB 700,000 for the grand opening day. This once again confirmed the Company's mature store operation system and strong regional market penetration capabilities, injecting strong momentum into overall growth.

Amid upgraded consumer demand and intensified market competition, DPC Dash has built a stable and developing consumer community through data-driven strategy implementation, with brand recognition and user loyalty continuously improving. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's loyalty program reached 35.6 million members, compared to 24.5 million as of December 31, 2024, representing substantial year-over-year growth. Over the past 12 months, 15.4 million customers placed their first orders, through both proprietary and third-party channels.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, DPC Dash focused on the dual-engine drive of "product upgrades + scenario marketing," continuously enhancing user consumption experiences. The Company further concentrated on core pizza categories, launching two entirely new pizzas: the new Sicilian-Inspired Beef & Bamboo Shoot Pizza, featuring premium South American beef and f resh winter bamboo shoots, combined with authentic Sicilian-style sauce; and the Madrid-Inspired Beef and Shrimp Pizza with slow-cooked imported beef brisket and crispy fresh shrimp. Additionally, the Company upgraded two popular pizzas with additional toppings at the same price. With richer ingredient combinations and more intense flavor profiles, these offerings satisfy consumer demands for high-quality pizza while strengthening core brand recognition for delicious pizza at value.

At the same time, DPC Dash leveraged seasonal opportunities to launch limited-time marketing campaigns. To align with fourth-quarter consumption occasions, the Company introduced Halloween treats and combos with limited-time promotional activities, matching the holiday atmosphere while providing consumers with high-value choices. The fourth quarter saw the return of the classic "Mega Week" promotion, further providing consumers with value options. Additionally, the Company collaborated with popular Sanrio character Kuromi to launch limited-edition keychains, reaching younger consumers.

Throughout 2025, DPC Dash earned multiple authoritative industry awards for outstanding performance, covering food quality and safety, brand marketing, digitalization, investor relations, talent recognition and social responsibility. Notably, the Company received its fifth win at the "Annual Seven-Star Awards for Outstanding Contribution in Food Safety & Public Health" and secured the "Phenomenal Product Impact Award" in the inaugural food and beverage consumer influence rankings, demonstrating the Company's industry-leading achievements in food safety, quality and sustainability, and its ability to create phenomenal hit products.

In innovation, digital operation and brand influence, DPC Dash also won the Brand Digitalization Award at the 16th Tiger Roar Awards, the 2025 Top 10 High-Quality Consumer Brand from Southern Metropolis Daily and the Top 20 Digitalized Enterprise at China Digital Innovation Expo (CDIE) 2025. In talent management, DPC Dash has been recognized as a 2025 Star Employer by Mercer. Building on its fourth consecutive year as a Best Employer, DPC Dash secured the coveted Star Employer recognition for the first time.

Looking ahead, DPC Dash will continue to deepen its 4D strategy of Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery, and Digital, exploring China market consumption potential and further optimizing operational efficiency. The Company will maintain innovation and sustainable operations, providing Chinese consumers with exceptional value and deliciousness.

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,315 stores in 60 cities in the Chinese Mainland as of December 31, 2025.

