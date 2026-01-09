Univest Securities and CEO Edric Yi Guo Bridge Capital Markets and Education Through Global Engagement

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Univest Securities and its Chief Executive Officer, Edric Yi Guo, are expanding global engagement between Asia and the United States through active participation in capital markets forums and international education initiatives, reflecting the firm's broader commitment to cross-border collaboration and public-interest dialogue.

With Univest Securities' extensive presence in the Asia-Pacific region and North America, Mr. Guo works closely with companies as they navigate complex regulatory environments and capital market structures. In particular, he has expertise in capital markets advisory, private placements, as well as public offerings, serving both institutional and retail investors.

In the Asia Go IPO Summit, co-hosted by Nasdaq and Marcum Asia CPAs LLP, Univest Securities participated in discussions between investment banks, regulators, legal advisors, accounting firms, and institutional investors about regulatory, structural, and market considerations for Asian companies seeking U.S. public listings. As part of the summit, Mr. Guo joined industry leaders in panel discussions centered on investor expectations and market readiness, with Univest contributing to the broader dialogue around Asia-U.S. capital market access.

Furthermore, education is also a central focus of Mr. Guo's philanthropic work. Specifically, he has made a personal donation of RMB 10 million (approximately USD 1.4 million) to Shanghai Jiao Tong University, becoming the largest individual donor in the university's history. This contribution contributes to the development of long-term academic initiatives, including those that promote interdisciplinary research and innovation, as well as the development of future talent. In addition to strengthening Chinese education and research capacity, the gift contributes to broader knowledge exchange and global social advancement.

Mr. Guo's commitment to education further extends through his role as Vice Chairman of the Forum for World Education (FWE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing education as a platform for diplomacy, peace, and international cooperation. The objective of FWE's forums and initiatives is to bring together professionals from education, policy, industry, and academia to examine how education can serve as a platform for cross-cultural understanding and collaboration.

The Education for Global Diplomacy and Peace Conference-also known as the New York Summit-brought together policymakers, business leaders, and university scholars, with Mr. Guo among the attendees. In particular, the summit explored how international education can address contemporary global challenges and support more constructive cross-border engagement. In addition, there were discussions on education as diplomacy, youth development, sustainability-oriented collaboration, and opportunities for academic study, research exchange, and industry engagement between Asia and the United States.

Taken together, the capital markets activities and education-focused nonprofit initiatives involving Univest Securities and Mr. Guo reinforces a sustained commitment to broadening the impact of financial practice beyond transactional outcomes, fostering long-term global engagement, and contributing to lasting public benefit.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a broad range of financial services to institutional and retail clients globally, including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. Leveraging its geographic roots across Asia Pacific and North America, Univest supports small-to-medium-sized public and private enterprises through its Investment Banking and Corporate Financing Division, offering services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, valuation and fairness opinions, private placements, and initial and secondary public offerings. Since 2019, Univest has raised over $1.7 billion in capital for issuers worldwide and completed approximately 100 transactions across multiple industries.

For more information, please visit www.univest.us.

Media Contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us

SOURCE: Univest Securities

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/univest-securities-and-ceo-edric-yi-guo-bridge-capital-markets-and-e-1125951