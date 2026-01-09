

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has said that 54 percent of North Carolina's non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses reviewed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration were issued illegally.



The revelation is part of FMCSA's ongoing nationwide audit of the state's truck licensing systems. The Department warned that if North Carolina does not fix their serious failures and revoke all illegally issued licenses, it will withhold nearly $50 million in federal funding.



'North Carolina's failure to follow the rules isn't just shameful - it's dangerous. I'm calling on state leadership to immediately remove these dangerous drivers from our roads and clean up their system,' said Secretary Duffy. 'President Trump and I are committed to keeping you and your family safe on our roads.'



'The level of noncompliance in North Carolina is egregious,' said FMCSA Administrator Derek D. Barrs. 'Under Secretary Duffy, we will not hesitate to hold states accountable and protect the American people.'



North Carolina is the latest in a string of states putting Americans at risk by recklessly issuing non-domiciled CDLs to inadequately vetted foreign drivers, the Department of Transportation said.



