Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results by 06:00 EST/midday CET on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EST/15:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292 UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970 Access code: 6877110 Live webcast (listen-only) https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports Web replay Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EST/16:30 CET on

Thursday, February 5, 2026, at: https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals energy, food beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com



Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com