

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump Administration has announced the creation of the Department of Justice's new division for national fraud enforcement.



To combat the rampant and pervasive problem of fraud in the United States, the DOJ's new division for national fraud enforcement will enforce the Federal criminal and civil laws against fraud targeting Federal government programs, federally funded benefits, businesses, nonprofits, and private citizens nationwide, the White House said.



The Assistant Attorney General for this new division will be responsible for leading the Department's efforts to investigate, prosecute, and remedy fraud affecting the Federal government, federally funded programs, and private citizens.



This role will oversee multi-district and multi-agency fraud investigations; provide advice, assistance, and direction to the United States Attorneys' Offices on fraud-related issues; and work closely with Federal agencies and Department components to identify, disrupt, and dismantle organized and sophisticated fraud schemes across jurisdictions.



The new Assistant Attorney General will also help develop and set national enforcement priorities, and propose legislative and regulatory reforms as necessary to close systematic vulnerabilities and prevent future abuses.



The head of the new division will also advise the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General on issues involving significant, high-impact fraud investigations and prosecutions and related policy matters.



