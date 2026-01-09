

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia says it attacked Ukraine with hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile, one of its most advanced weapons.



The attack in Kyiv on Thursday night with the rarely-used intermediate-range ballistic missile killed four and injured 25 others, reports quoting authorities said.



It is only the second time in the nearly four-year-old war that Russia has deployed the Oreshnik, which is equipped with six warheads, and has been described as highly difficult to intercept.



On 2024 November 21, Oreshnik hit the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.



'The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range land- and sea-based weapons, including the Oreshnik mobile medium-range ground-based missile system,' the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Friday.



Several parts of Ukraine were hit by a new wave of Russian strikes since Wednesday.



The attacks left civilians reportedly killed and injured in the port city of Odesa, interrupting power and water supplies there, as well as in the regions of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Matthias Schmale wrote in a social media post.



The UN aid coordination office noted that along with basic services, mobile communications and public electronic transport have also been disrupted, leading the mayor of Dnipro to declare a state of emergency.



Ukraine has seen dozens of civilians killed or injured, infrastructure damaged and heating disrupted in recent weeks, amid freezing temperatures.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News