

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Close on the heels of the Trump administration pulling the United States out of Global Climate Treaty and dozens of international bodies, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced the country's immediate withdrawal from the Green Climate Fund.



The Treasury said Thursday that in alignment with the Trump Administration's decision to withdraw from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), it has notified the Green Climate Fund that the United States is withdrawing from the Fund and stepping down from its seat on the GCF Board, effective immediately.



'Our nation will no longer fund radical organizations like the GCF whose goals run contrary to the fact that affordable, reliable energy is fundamental to economic growth and poverty reduction,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.



The GCF was established to supplement the objectives of the UNFCCC, and continued participation in the GCF has been determined to no longer be consistent with the Trump Administration's priorities and goals, the Treasury said in a press release.



President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the withdrawal of the United States from a key global climate treaty and 66 international organizations saying that they no longer serve American interests.



They include the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change; the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an expert body that assesses climate science globally; International Trade Centre; UNCTAD; and UN organizations working on peace and democracy, family planning, maternal and child health, and sexual violence in conflict.



The Memorandum orders all Executive Departments and Agencies to stop participating in and funding 35 non-United Nations organizations and 31 UN entities that operate contrary to U.S. national interests, security, economic prosperity, or sovereignty.



