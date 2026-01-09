

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are hovering close to the flatline as global markets focused on the December jobs data from the U.S. as well as a potential U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Trump's use of emergency powers to impose tariffs. Markets also digested the unabated outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.09 trillion, rising 0.33 percent on an overnight basis.



Market spotlight is currently on the U.S. jobs data due on Friday morning. Data to be released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show an addition of 60 thousand to non-farm payrolls in December, versus 64 thousand in November. The unemployment rate which was 4.6 percent in November is however expected to decline to 4.5 percent.



Given the Federal Reserve's twin mandates of maximum employment and stable prices, indications of resilience of the labor market could potentially diminish expectations of further easing by the Federal Reserve.



In the Summary of Economic Projections released in December, the Federal Reserve had retained the unemployment rate projection for 2025 at the 4.5 percent level. The Fed projected this level for 2025 in June and has retained it at the same level. The projection for 2026 was also retained at the 4.4 percent-level projected in September.



Also keenly anticipated by the global markets is a potential ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on the tariffs imposed by the Trump regime. The tariffs were imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, and the courts are expected to provide a verdict on whether the law provided the authority to impose the sweeping tariffs.



Heavy outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETF products in the U.S. weighed on market sentiment. Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $399 million on Thursday versus net outflows of $486 million on Wednesday and $243 million on Tuesday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped outflows with $193 million followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded outflows of $121 million.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $159 million on Thursday, rising from $98 million on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $108 million.



Bitcoin has added 0.35 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $90,403.06. The current price is around 28 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has rallied 1.1 percent in the past week. The 24-hour trading ranged between $91,520.19 and $89,233.88. Bitcoin currently dominates 58.4 percent of the overall crypto market.



Ethereum lost 0.76 percent overnight to trade at $3,091.08. The leading alternate coin is now trading 38 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,140.71 and $3,052.51. Ether's crypto market dominance is currently around 12.1 percent.



Bitcoin continues to be ranked 8th and Ethereum 38th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP has gained 0.85 percent overnight to trade at $2.10, around 45 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB gained 0.66 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $890.16. BNB is trading 35 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 6th ranked Solana rallied 2.8 percent overnight to $138.25. SOL's current price is around 53 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall dropped 1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2930. The trading price is 34 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin edged down 0.13 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1403. DOGE is now trading 81 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano gained 0.65 percent overnight to trade at $0.3917. ADA is currently trading 87 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



50th ranked Polygon (POL) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 12.2 percent. 17th ranked Zcash (ZEC) followed with overnight gains of 9.9 percent.



54th ranked Sky (SKY) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 5.4 percent. 26th ranked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) followed with losses of 4.3 percent.



