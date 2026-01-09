Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWWN | ISIN: IM00B5VQMV65 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GI
Tradegate
09.01.26 | 09:08
8,732 Euro
-0,16 % -0,014
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTAIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7089,16614:20
8,9128,95814:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRAGG GAMING
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRAGG GAMING GROUP INC1,910+1,06 %
ENTAIN PLC8,732-0,16 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.