

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased in December to the highest level in just over four-and-a-half years, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Friday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.1 percent in December, up from 2.9 percent in November. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in May 2021.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 147,275 in December from 138,860 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age groups, held steady at 3.1 percent.



Data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate also remained stable at 3.0 percent, as expected.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News