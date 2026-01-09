

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment remains tethered to the latest jobs data from the U.S. which is expected to determine the course of the Fed's monetary easing in 2026. A potential supreme court verdict on the tariffs imposed by the U.S. also swayed sentiment.



Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics just a while ago showed an addition of 50 thousand to non-farm payrolls in December. The November reading has been revised downward to an addition of 56 thousand. Markets were anticipating a level of 60 thousand. The unemployment rate recorded 4.4 percent in December versus the downwardly revised level of 4.5 percent in November and expectations of 4.5 percent.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe have rallied. Asian markets too finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has strengthened. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Crude oil prices rallied amidst anxiety around the situation in Venezuela. Gold prices gained. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mildly positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,396.9, up 0.28% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,943.20, up 0.32% Germany's DAX at 25,214.69, up 0.35% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,114.50, up 0.69% France's CAC 40 at 8,319.45, up 0.92% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,964.96, up 1.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 51,939.89, up 1.61% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,717.80, down 0.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,120.43, up 0.92% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,231.79, up 0.32%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1642, down 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3419, down 0.11% USD/JPY at 157.58, up 0.52% AUD/USD at 0.6677, down 0.34% USD/CAD at 1.3885, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 99.05, up 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.192%, up 0.17% Germany at 2.8213%, down 0.24% France at 3.518%, down 0.42% U.K. at 4.4030%, up 0.05% Japan at 2.087%, down 0.10%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $62.44, up 0.73%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $58.21, up 0.78%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,493.00, up 0.71%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $90,339.55, up 0.56% Ethereum at $3,081.08, down 0.37% XRP at $2.09, up 0.73% BNB at $887.68, up 0.51% Solana at $137.68, up 2.79%



