Freitag, 09.01.2026
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
WKN: A3DM8R | ISIN: SE0017936891 | Ticker-Symbol: K0E
Frankfurt
09.01.26 | 15:29
1,140 Euro
+7,55 % +0,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.01.2026 13:50 Uhr
4C Group AB: 4C Strategies secures five-year Exonaut contract with an organization within the U.S. Department of War (DoW) worth SEK 23.9 million

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") announces that, through its subsidiary 4C International AB, it has received an order from an organization within the U.S. Department of War (DoW) regarding the Exonaut software suite. The order includes the Planning and Evaluation Module, as well as related implementation, supporting the customer's planning processes and evaluation of new capabilities. The order value amounts to USD 2.6 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 23.9 million) over a five-year framework agreement period.

Delivery is planned to commence during the first quarter of 2026, starting in January.

"This order expands the deployment of Exonaut within the DoW and strengthens our continued ability to deliver to both central organizations and subordinate units, where we see significant further potential," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB.

For further information, contact:

4C Group AB (publ)
Veronica Wallin, CFO
investor.relations@4cstrategies.com | + 46 (0) 8 522 27 900

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

investors.4cstrategies.com

This information is information that 4C Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-09 13:50 CET.

