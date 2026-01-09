4C Group AB: 4C Strategies secures five-year Exonaut contract with an organization within the U.S. Department of War (DoW) worth SEK 23.9 million

4C Group AB (publ) ("4C") announces that, through its subsidiary 4C International AB, it has received an order from an organization within the U.S. Department of War (DoW) regarding the Exonaut software suite. The order includes the Planning and Evaluation Module, as well as related implementation, supporting the customer's planning processes and evaluation of new capabilities. The order value amounts to USD 2.6 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 23.9 million) over a five-year framework agreement period.

Delivery is planned to commence during the first quarter of 2026, starting in January.

"This order expands the deployment of Exonaut within the DoW and strengthens our continued ability to deliver to both central organizations and subordinate units, where we see significant further potential," says Jonas Jonsson, CEO of 4C Group AB.

About 4C Strategies

4C Strategies is a leading global provider of organisational readiness and training management solutions for customers in the defence, public and corporate sectors. 4C Strategies provides an integrated offering of organisational readiness and training management solutions in mission-critical environments, consisting of its software platform Exonaut as well as expert services and software-related services. Exonaut complies with the strictest demands on security and data integrity and is accredited by NATO. From its offices in the Nordics, the UK the US and Australia, 4C Strategies serves over 150 customers, including some of the world's most high-profile public institutions, global enterprises and several NATO allied armed forces. 4C Strategies was founded in Sweden in 2000, and is headquartered in Stockholm. 4C Strategies is the operational brand within 4C Group AB (publ), which is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker "4C".

