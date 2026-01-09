Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Additional High Grade Antimony Results on the Bald Hill Property under Option from Globex

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8JO-FSE) have reported the final drill results from their 2025 drill campaign on the Bald Hill Antimony property under option form Globex (click to access press release dated January 22,2025 announcing the option).

"The 2025 drill programs completed a total of 8150 meters in 34 drill holes. High-grade antimony-bearing stibnite was intersected in between 75% and 80% of the drill holes with high-grade values including 4.4% Sb over 8.6 m (metres), 11.74 % Sb over 1.65 m, and 8.48 % Sb over 3.0 m. The overall average grade of mineralization appears to be in the order of 4% to 5% Sb."

"Highlights from latest drilling are the following:

High-grade antimony-bearing stibnite (Sb) mineralization continues to be intersected in the drilling completed in the fall of 2025.

Multiple zones of antimony-bearing stibnite (Sb) mineralization were encountered in five of the six holes reported.

Drill Hole BH-25-22 has 6 individual zones of antimony mineralization.

High-grades and wide intersections are seen; up to 2.07% Sb over 27.05 meters and 2.75% Sb over 18.35 meters -

and - High-grade values include 4.4% Sb over 8.6 meters (m), 11.74 %Sb over 1.65 m , and 8.48 % Sb over 3.0 m. The overall average grade of mineralization appears to be in the order of 4% to 5% Sb.

(m), , and The overall average grade of mineralization appears to be in the order of 4% to 5% Sb. Highest values of the grade times thickness to date (% Sb*m) = 55.99 and 50.46

The mineralization appears to be averaging greater than 4.5 meters in thickness.



The thickness reported in the following table are drill intersected thicknesses. The true thickness of mineralization is calculated to be approximately 75% of the intersected thickness."

Drill intersection details are as follows:

Summary BH-25-17 to BH-25-22 BH-25-17 From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) Assay

(%Sb) %Sb*m Intersections 104.00 131.05 27.05 2.07 55.99 including 104.00 112.60 8.60 4.40 37.84 and 117.30 124.75 7.45 1.40 10.43 and 127.00 131.05 4.05 0.52 2.11 BH-25-18 Intersections 110.00 120.65 10.65 3.75 39.94 and 184.30 189.89 5.59 5.90 32.98 and 203.00 205.35 2.35 5.25 12.34 BH-25-19 Intersections 186.25 204.60 18.35 2.75 50.46 including 186.25 191.40 5.15 5.98 30.80 and 199.60 204.60 5.00 3.52 17.60 and 209.45 212.70 3.25 2.01 6.52 BH-25-20 Hole Abandoned short of target BH-25-21 Intersections 259.30 263.95 4.65 0.54 2.51 BH-25-22 Intersections 107.30 113.30 6.00 3.42 20.52 Including 107.30 110.30 3.00 8.48 25.44 and 119.70 124.60 4.90 0.55 2.70 and 163.75 169.60 5.85 3.63 21.24 Including 164.85 166.50 1.65 11.74 19.37 and 169.60 173.35 3.75 0.44 1.65 and 181.90 183.75 1.85 3.81 7.05

Shareholders can access the detailed Antimony Resources press release by clicking here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

