

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - John Ternus is a senior leader at Apple with long experience in building the company's products. He is the senior vice president of hardware engineering and has worked at Apple since 2001. Over the years, he has become known as a steady executive who pays close attention to details.



Reports say Apple has been putting more focus on long-term leadership planning. Tim Cook, who is 65, has shared internally that he plans to reduce his workload over time. If he steps back from the CEO role, he is expected to remain chairman of the board.



Apple has several long-serving executives leading areas such as software, services, marketing, retail, and human resources. Ternus is often mentioned for his involvement across many of Apple's main products.



He has helped lead important projects, including Apple's move away from Intel chips to its own processors, updates to the iPhone lineup, and early work on new device designs. He is described as calm, highly informed, and very familiar with Apple's supply chain, helping ensure smooth product development.



