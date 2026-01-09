

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has introduced a new range of products designed for healthcare professionals and plans to begin rolling them out this Thursday at leading medical institutions, according to Axios.



The launch follows growing use of ChatGPT for health-related questions, with more than 40 million people engaging with the tool each day.



The product, called ChatGPT for Healthcare, is powered by GPT-5 models developed specifically for medical use. OpenAI said the models were tested with input from physicians and evaluated using benchmarks such as HealthBench and GDPval.



They are built to allow clinicians to review patient information while complying with HIPAA requirements and include support for customer managed encryption keys.



OpenAI stated that the models draw on peer-reviewed research, public health guidance, and clinical standards, with source references provided to support verification. The tools are available through the OpenAI API, enabling hospitals and healthcare providers to integrate them into existing systems.



Several healthcare organizations, including AdventHealth, HCA Healthcare, Boston Children's Hospital, Cedars-Sinai, and Stanford Medicine Children's Health, have begun adopting the technology.



Separately, an American Medical Association survey estimates that by 2025, about 66 percent of physicians will use AI in their work, up from 2023 levels.



OpenAI presents these tools as a way to reduce administrative tasks and improve efficiency for clinicians, with the goal of supporting day-to-day medical workflows.



