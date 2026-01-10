Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") has filed a National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Hollinger Tailings Project, Timmins, Ontario" (the "Technical Report"), dated January 9, 2026 with a mineral resource effective date of November 25, 2025. A copy of the Technical Report is available on www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website www.stllrgold.com.

The Technical Report was prepared by "Qualified Persons" in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects from WSP Canada Inc. These persons have the ability and authority to verify the authenticity and validity of this data and are independent from the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Kristen Picavet to the role of Vice President, Human Resources.

Appointment of Vice President, Human Resources

Ms. Picavet brings over 10 years of progressive experience in human resources and administrative leadership in mining. At STLLR, Ms. Picavet leads the development and implementation of human resources programs across the organization and oversees a broad range of administrative functions and key corporate initiatives. Prior to joining STLLR, Ms. Picavet supported the executive team at Kirkland Lake Gold/Agnico Eagle Mines through several significant organizational milestones. She has completed studies in the Human Resources program at York University and is scheduled to earn her Certified Human Resources Professional designation in early 2026.

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: "We are delighted to announce Kristen's promotion to Vice President, Human Resources. Her extensive experience with major industry players, combined with her formal HR education and progress towards a CHRP designation, further reinforces our operational excellence while guiding the Company's human capital and corporate functions."

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the large-scale, long-life potential advancement of Tower and Colomac, and the value potential of Hollinger. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279936

Source: STLLR Gold Inc.