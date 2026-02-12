Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: 09D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Hollinger Tailings Project ("Hollinger" or "Project"), located in the heart of Timmins, Ontario, is the first project to receive a permit under Ontario's new provincial Recovery of Minerals regime, marking a major milestone in the Company's efforts to advance and remediate Hollinger.

The Recovery of Minerals regime, enacted in July 2025, intends to streamline and accelerate the permitting process for responsible mineral recovery and environmental remediation outcomes of historical mine sites, including from tailings and other legacy materials, in Ontario, Canada. The new framework is intended to accelerate responsible mineral recovery while supporting environmental remediation outcomes across the province. The authorization from the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines (the "ministry") enables STLLR to proceed with additional technical work, bringing the Company closer to reprocessing and remediating a long-standing legacy site.

Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines, stated, "Ontario is leading the way in responsible resource development, with one mission: to create jobs and strengthen our economy from global uncertainty. Our government is moving with speed to build mines faster and accelerate permitting to grow our economy. We are delivering on this mission as we issue Ontario's first-ever Recovery of Minerals permit, adding value to Canada's economy, environment, and supply chain. Our new framework cuts red tape and turns legacy mine sites into engines of economic growth and stewardship."

"The Hollinger Tailings Project shows how we can recover valuable minerals, remediate a century-old tailings facility, and create good-paying jobs in Timmins and across the North - all at the same time. By moving faster and smarter, Ontario will strengthen our economy and remain at the forefront of innovation and responsible resource development for generations to come."

"Timmins has been a mining town for generations, and initiatives like the Hollinger Tailings Project show how we're building the next chapter of that legacy," said George Pirie, MPP for Timmins and Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. "Through proactive policies, our government is strengthening the economy, creating good-paying jobs, and streamlining permitting to facilitate innovation in the mining industry."

Michelle Boileau, Mayor of Timmins, commented, "The recent provincial authorization allowing further work at Hollinger reflects real momentum towards long-term remediation and cleanup. These efforts help address legacy environmental impacts while reinforcing strong partnerships between the Province, the City of Timmins, and STLLR Gold."

Gaétan Malette, Member of Parliament (Kapuskasing-Timmins-Mushkegowuk) commented, "STLLR Gold's Hollinger Tailings Project is yet another strong endeavour for Northern Ontario, reinforcing our position as a leader in resource development and supporting long-term economic growth for our communities."

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, stated, "Today marks a defining moment for STLLR and for Ontario's new Recovery of Minerals framework. As the first company in the province to secure a permit under this new system, we believe this achievement highlights both the quality of the Hollinger opportunity and our team's ability to execute. It also signals strong regulatory alignment and momentum as we advance the project. Being first under this modernized framework positions STLLR at the forefront of responsibly unlocking value from legacy tailings, accelerating development timelines, and driving meaningful growth for our shareholders."

"Hollinger represents a compelling near-term value opportunity, combining low upfront capital requirements, an accelerated permitting pathway, a structurally low-cost profile, and straightforward metallurgy. In today's strong gold price environment, the Project is positioned to move quickly from advancement to meaningful cash flow generation."

"We see Hollinger as a rare "triple win." It offers the potential to generate substantial near-term cash flows, responsibly remediate a historical site, and create long-term economic benefits for Timmins and surrounding communities. Just as importantly, the Project has the potential to support STLLR's broader growth pipeline in a capital-efficient, less dilutive manner."

"With continued support from the City and close collaboration with the ministry, we are advancing Hollinger with clear momentum and confidence in its ability to deliver tangible value for shareholders and stakeholders alike."

STLLR continues to advance the permitting of Hollinger and engage in discussions with local mill owners and regional stakeholders.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing high-potential gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project and the Hollinger Tailings Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Tower and Colomac have the potential to become large-scale, long-life operations and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. Hollinger has the potential for near-term value creation. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the advancement and remediation of Hollinger, the streamlining and acceleration of the permitting process under the Recovery of Minerals regime, the receipt of all permits required to process the material at Hollinger, discussions and entering into potential agreements will local mill owners, mobilization of Hollinger material by 2027,and the enduring value created from the advancement of Hollinger. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, global inflationary pressures, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, tariffs, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Source: STLLR Gold Inc.