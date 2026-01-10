

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback climbed to multi-week highs 1.1618 against the euro, 1.3389 against the pound and 0.8017 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to a 1-year high of 158.18 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.88 against the franc and 159.00 against the yen.



