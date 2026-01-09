Anzeige
WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3
Tradegate
09.01.26 | 11:55
0,257 Euro
-0,08 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Groupe Casino: Receipt of consents from creditors

Receipt of consents from creditors

Paris, January 9, 2026

Further to its press releases dated October 30 and November 24, 2025, the Group announces that it has obtained the consent from its creditors not to use the current discussions regarding the adaptation and strengthening project of the Group's financial structure as any means of action in respect of (i) the financing documentation forming an integral part of the accelerated safeguard plans (Term Loan B, RCF and Quatrim debts) or (ii) the approved operational financing documentation under the conciliation protocols.

The consents will be valid until January 31, 2026, and automatically extended to February 21, 2026, unless otherwise notified by the creditors on or before January 31, 2026.

The Group recalls that its operational financings maturing on 27 March 2026 may be extended for a further one-year period, subject to Monoprix SAS complying with the leverage ratio covenant under the RCF as at 31 December 2025 and provided that no event of default has occurred, including that arising from the initiation of discussions with creditors.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78


