Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 10.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GLK | ISIN: US0223071020 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.01.26 | 21:57
19,550 US-Dollar
+7,59 % +1,380
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALUMIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALUMIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 22:12 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alumis Inc.: Alumis Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 20,297,500 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,647,500 shares, at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Alumis from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $345.1 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Alumis.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as co-lead managers for the offering.

The public offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on August 19, 2025. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Wells Fargo Securities, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or email a request to WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alumis

Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary data analytics platform and precision approach, Alumis is developing a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors, consisting of envudeucitinib (or envu, formerly known as ESK-001) for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and A-005 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the pipeline includes lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor therapy for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs identified through this precision approach.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.