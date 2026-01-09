Alumis Inc.: Alumis Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced the closing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 20,297,500 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,647,500 shares, at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Alumis from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $345.1 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Alumis.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Baird and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as co-lead managers for the offering.

The public offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on August 19, 2025. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Wells Fargo Securities, 90 South 7th Street, 5th Floor, Minneapolis, MN 55402, at 800-645-3751 (option #5) or email a request to WFScustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

About Alumis

Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary data analytics platform and precision approach, Alumis is developing a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors, consisting of envudeucitinib (or envu, formerly known as ESK-001) for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and A-005 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the pipeline includes lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor therapy for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs identified through this precision approach.



