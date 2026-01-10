RecycLiCo Battery Materials: RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

DELTA, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 3,000,000 stock options to Rob Chang, director, pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.13 per share and an expiry date of January 8, 2031.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

