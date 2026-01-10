Anzeige
WKN: A3DQZ2 | ISIN: CA75629Y1088 | Ticker-Symbol: ID4
Tradegate
09.01.26 | 15:23
0,074 Euro
-10,46 % -0,009
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.01.2026 02:06 Uhr
RecycLiCo Battery Materials: RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

DELTA, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 3,000,000 stock options to Rob Chang, director, pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.13 per share and an expiry date of January 8, 2031.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:
Paola Ashton
PRA Communications
Telephone: 604-681-1407
Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


