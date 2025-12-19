RecycLiCo Battery Materials: RecycLiCo Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

DELTA, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders- held December 16, 2025.

Shareholders holding nearly 45% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares participated in person or by proxy (a record turnout) and voted overwhelmingly in favour of management's recommendations for all matters of business before the meeting, including the election of directors.

Richard Sadowsky (Interim CEO), Paul Hildebrand (Chairman), Rod Langtry and Kurt Lageschulte will continue to serve as directors, along with newly-elected director Rob Chang, until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. As previously announced, Mr. Chang's election fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Andris Kikauka who will continue serving as a consultant to the Company.

Mr. Chang brings to RecycLiCo nearly 30 years of experience across financial markets, capital markets and the global resource sector. He is the co-founder and former CEO of Gryphon Digital Mining and previously served as Managing Director and Head of Metals & Mining at Cantor Fitzgerald, where he led institutional research coverage and advised public companies on investor engagement and market positioning. Recognized by Bloomberg as the "Best Precious Metals Analyst," Mr. Chang has extensive public-company board experience and is a widely recognized industry expert and frequent media commentator.

Richard Sadowsky, Interim CEO of RecycLiCo said, "All of us at RecycLiCo are extremely grateful to our shareholders for their record-breaking voting participation and robust support as we assist in the creation of a responsible, secure and resilient domestic supply of critical minerals and metals to meet rising North American demand in the years ahead. We will remain focused on execution, responsible research and development, and creating sustainable long-term value. Personally, and on behalf of our team, I want to thank Andris Kikauka for his 32 years of continuing service and to officially welcome Rob Chang to the Board."

The shareholders also approved the re-appointment of De Visser Gray LLP as the Company's auditor until the close of the next annual meeting.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

Telephone: 604-681-1407

Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.