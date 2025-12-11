RecycLiCo Battery Materials: RecycLiCo Secures Construction Permits, Advancing Laboratory Toward Early 2026 Completion

DELTA, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, is pleased to announce that construction permit applications for its new research and process-development laboratory in Delta, British Columbia, have been approved by the local government.

With the lab design complete and permits approved, the Company has already advanced early construction preparation, reducing schedule risk ahead of full build-out. Construction activities will now continue to scale, positioning the project for substantial completion in early 2026.

The new facility will support the Company's ongoing advancement of its critical minerals and metals resource-recovery technologies, enhance operational readiness for commercial deployment, and expand RecycLiCo's ability to refine processes in response to evolving market and industry demands.

RecycLiCo will provide further updates as construction progresses.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo's processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo's business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

Telephone: 604-681-1407

Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.