Pricer launches commercially ready Pricer Avenue at NRF, redefining the shelf edge for high-value retail zones

Positive feedback from world's first pilot trial, supported by independent research, with additional pilots planned.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer today announced the sales launch of Pricer Avenue, its new shelf-edge communication platform, at the National Retail Federation (NRF) flagship event in New York. First introduced as a concept last year, the powered-rail solution has since been refined through extensive development and pilot testing and is now commercially ready for deployment.

Designed for retailers looking to elevate the in-store experience and strengthen performance in high-value zones of the store, Pricer Avenue integrates seamlessly into the Pricer Plaza cloud ecosystem and complements Pricer's wider electronic shelf label (ESL) portfolio.

A smarter, more valuable shelf edge

"Avenue is the communications platform of the future, and the response from the market has been extremely positive - shaped by deep discussions, collaborative input sessions and workshops with several major retailers throughout the year," says Finn Wikander, Pricer's Chief Product Officer. "The highlight, of course, was our pilot in the UK - and after optimizing every detail we're ready for the commercial launch at NRF 2026. Our independent research* with 5,000 consumers also shows clear demand for better information and a more immersive in-store experience. Pricer Avenue delivers exactly that, and early trials provide strong validation."

Customer validation from early pilots

Retailers piloting the platform report stronger promotional execution and favorable customer engagement in high-value areas. "Pricer Avenue is transforming the shelf-edge experience in our stores, especially when it comes to driving promotions in key high-margin zones," says Rob Smith, Technology Officer at East of England Co-op, one of the UK's largest regional co-operative retail groups with 120 stores.

Five "value areas" for Pricer Avenue

Pricer has identified five critical areas retailers must prioritize to win the battle for the shelf edge and future-proof their stores. These themes also guided the development of Pricer Avenue:

1. The shopper experience is everything

Pricer Avenue elevates the aisle with its thin, sleek Scandinavian design and purpose-built powered rail system that creates a clean, branded look. Its large-format Floating Canvas displays, formed by linking multiple ESLs, deliver richer storytelling and clearer product information - helping shoppers make more confident decisions while reducing friction at the shelf.

2. Helps retailers tap into new revenue streams and boost sales

The platform transforms the shelf edge into monetizable digital real opportunity. Retailers can run dynamic, high-impact campaigns and give brands premium visibility exactly where purchasing decisions happen. Enhanced private-label presentation and immersive displays support higher engagement and conversion.

3. Built on a future-proof, scalable infrastructure

Built on a powered rail architecture that provides continuous power with multiple power options and connectivity, Pricer Avenue supports future IoT devices, sensors, and AI-driven solutions. Its modular, backward-compatible design ensures long-term adaptability while reducing upgrade costs.

4. Combines Pricer's proven ESL performance with a smarter shelf-edge execution

Automation of price and promotional execution and instant LED alerts support faster replenishment, picking, and waste management. A new snap-and-lock rail system enables quick, disruption-free adjustments, freeing staff to focus on higher-value tasks.

5. Improves sustainability on several levels

With a battery-free design, Pricer Avenue reduces environmental impact and eliminates battery waste. Its modular construction supports refurbishment, recycling, and long product life - minimizing the need for replacement hardware across the shelf-edge ecosystem.

Pricer is showcasing the fully commercial platform and the latest consumer insight findings throughout NRF 2026. We look forward to seeing you there!

For more information, please contact:

For interview requests during NRF:

Sidney Naliwajka, +1 470-721-500

sidney.naliwajka@pricer.com

Finn Wikander, Chief Product Officer, +46-70-523 30 77

Anna Gnyria, Global Marketing Manager, +46-73-638 63 64

Learn more about Pricer Avenue:

www.pricer.com/priceravenue

www.pricer.com

About Pricer

Pricer is a pioneer and partner for in-store communication and digitalization in the rapidly evolving retail tech landscape. As a global technology leader, we empower leading retailers worldwide to shape effortless and inspiring shopping experiences that fundamentally change buying behaviors, boost sales, and drive operational efficiency. Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, we deliver scalable, high-performing solutions that easily integrate with existing systems, are energy-efficient, and user-friendly. Founded in Sweden in 1991 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Pricer has delivered over 350 million electronic shelf labels in more than 28,000 stores across more than 70 countries. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

* Pricer Independent Study, Savanta B2B Market Research, UK/DE/FR/IT/US - 5,000 respondents - October 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/pricer/r/pricer-launches-commercially-ready-pricer-avenue--at-nrf--redefining-the-shelf-edge-for-high-value-r,c4289338

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/715/4289338/3865047.pdf 2026-01-11_Pricer Avenue_ENG https://news.cision.com/pricer/i/avenue-family-2,c3498958 Avenue-Family-2 https://news.cision.com/pricer/i/avenue-hero-zeta-iso,c3498959 Avenue-hero-zeta-iso

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pricer-launches-commercially-ready-pricer-avenue-at-nrf-redefining-the-shelf-edge-for-high-value-retail-zones-302657925.html