

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell announced the launch of an AI-enabled retail solution developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and 66degrees. Leveraging Google's Gemini and Vertex AI platforms, the new Smart Shopping Platform is designed to enhance the in-store shopping experience for retailers worldwide. It helps customers locate products, compare items, and find suitable substitutions when products are unavailable, making shopping more efficient and enjoyable.



The Smart Shopping Platform is a cloud-based solution that bridges a retailer's digital data with the physical store environment. Built on Honeywell's Mobility EdgeT hardware and software platform and powered by Google Cloud's AI technologies, it provides personalized guidance, real-time product information, and dynamic recommendations that replicate the convenience of online shopping.



When accessed through Honeywell for Android devices such as the CS32 Personal Shopper, customers can link their loyalty accounts to receive tailored recommendations. These suggestions are based on purchase history, preferences, complementary products, and available discounts. The platform also offers step-by-step navigation within stores, guiding shoppers directly to the items they need and suggesting alternatives if products are out of stock.



The solution also enhances the role of retail workers by equipping them with tools to deliver expert assistance. Associates using devices like the Honeywell CT70 can provide quick, customized guidance, helping customers with product locations and recommendations. Already in use across major grocery chains, big box stores, specialty retailers, and department stores, these devices enable employees to act as knowledgeable in-store experts.



The Smart Shopping Platform will be available to customers beginning in February 2026.



