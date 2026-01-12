In an increasingly fragile geopolitical environment characterized by military conflicts, structural over-indebtedness, and the ongoing erosion of fiat purchasing power, gold is once again moving into the strategic focus of both institutional and private investors. The massive purchases by central banks, with over 1,045 tons in 2024 alone and an estimated 1,200 tons in 2025, are less tactical in nature and more an expression of a long-term loss of confidence in the existing monetary system. At the same time, there is a shortage of physical stocks on the futures exchanges, which is providing additional support for the price. While cryptocurrencies are discussed as "digital gold," they have so far lacked the stability required for conservative asset protection. Companies such as Globex Mining benefit twice in this environment: from rising metal prices and from a business model that does not rely on a permanent inflow of capital. Globex Mining is the focus of attention as a broadly diversified resource owner. Founded in 1949 and now led by CEO Jack Stoch, the Canadian company is consistently focused on the acquisition, development, and targeted leasing of resource-rich properties, primarily in Canada and the US. With currently 265 assets and a broad diversification across gold, silver, base metal, and specialty metal projects, Globex is benefiting not only from the current precious metals boom, but also from political developments such as resource scarcity and trade tariffs. In 2026, a revaluation could take place that has not yet been seen.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...