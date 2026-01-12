HEINEKEN NV: CEO of Heineken N.V. to step down on 31 May 2026

CEO of Heineken N.V. to step down on 31 May 2026

Amsterdam, 12 January 2026 - Heineken N.V. today announced that CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Dolf van den Brink has informed the Supervisory Board of his decision to step down from his position on 31 May 2026. After almost six years at the helm of HEINEKEN during which he has guided the Company through turbulent economic and political times, and with the EverGreen Strategy 2030 in place, Dolf has concluded, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, that this is the right time to hand over his responsibilities. The Supervisory Board respects Dolf's decision and will now initiate a search process to appoint a successor. To ensure the Company has full access to Dolf's industry experience and deep HEINEKEN knowledge, Dolf has agreed to remain available to the Company in an advisory capacity for a period of eight months, starting on 1 June 2026.

Dolf van den Brink, CEO of HEINEKEN, said:

"After six years as CEO and more than 28 years at HEINEKEN, I believe this is the right moment to transition leadership as the Company prepares for the next phase of the EverGreen strategy. The past years have been marked by significant change as HEINEKEN progressed through its transformation and has now reached a stage where a transition in leadership will best serve the Company in further executing its long-term ambitions. Over the coming months, I remain fully focused on disciplined execution of our strategy and to ensure a smooth transition."

Peter Wennink, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HEINEKEN, added:

"The Supervisory Board is grateful to Dolf for his leadership and long-standing commitment to HEINEKEN, including guiding the Company through a demanding period of transformation, delivering on EverGreen 2025 while navigating a challenging external environment. With the launch of EverGreen 2030, Dolf has set out a compelling strategy for the future of HEINEKEN, and the Supervisory Board greatly values his contribution. The next phase will focus on bringing this strategy to life through disciplined execution of our strategic growth ambitions. With this in mind, the Supervisory Board agrees this is the right moment to start the succession process to secure strong leadership for the future."





- ENDS -

