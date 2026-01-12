Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Secures Drill Contractor and Sets Planned Mobilization for Drilling at Rift

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, is pleased to announce that Boart Longyear has been secured as the drilling contractor at the Company's flagship Rift Rare Earth Project, located within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A.

Boart Longyear is a globally recognized drilling services provider with extensive mineral exploration experience and has recently completed drilling at NioCorp's adjacent and contiguous Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project using Boart's LF160 diamond drill rigs (1). Boart Longyear has been contracted to complete approximately 8,000 metres across 10-15 drillholes. With permitting now finalized, the Company is focused on the remaining operational preparations to support mobilization with drilling expected to commence before the end of the month.

Apex CEO, Sean Charland, stated: "We are rapidly advancing towards our first phase of drilling at Rift with the support of Dahrouge Geological Consulting and Boart Longyear, both having extensive local knowledge and experience to ensure this program is executed successfully. We look forward to taking aim at verifying and expanding on the significant rare earth mineralization previously defined and will provide more updates as mobilization and drilling commences."

The Rift Project now covers approximately 3,500 acres across the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex (Figure 1) - an area with extensive historical drilling by previous operators, including Molycorp (1973-1986) and Quantum Rare Earth Developments (2010-2011). Historical programs reported broad, high-grade REE mineralized intervals, including:

155.5 metres ("m") of 2.70% REO (a) , including 54.9 m at 3.30% REO (EC-93).

236.2 m of 2.10% REO, including 68.2 m of 3.32% REO (NEC11-004).

Figure 1: Apex's Elk Creek Rift Project in Nebraska, USA, with Primary Target Area for Phase I Drilling (red ellipse)

(a)Rare earth oxide (REO), includes the sum of Ce2O3, La2O3, Pr2O3, Nd2O3, Eu2O3, Sm2O3, Gd2O3, Tb2O3, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, and Y2O3

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company's exploration work, including the 2026 drill program.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-REE deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) statements with respect to anticipated commencement of drilling at the Rift Project, statements regarding the Company's Canadian and US-based prospective assets (more particularly described above), including the potential for additional acquisitions and the potential for exploration.

