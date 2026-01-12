

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation moderated in December to the lowest level in six months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 2.1 percent stable increase. Further, a similar inflation rate was last seen in June.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, also eased to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages remained stable at 3.5 percent, and inflation based on transportation eased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices were down 0.4 percent in December, after a 0.3 percent decrease in November.



During the year 2025, the average annual inflation rate was 1.9 percent.



