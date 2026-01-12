Intrum: Intrum announces sale of portfolios for EUR 215m, above book value

Intrum continues to make significant progress in strengthening its financial position, managing its debt maturities and improving profitability.

As part of this, Intrum has today entered into binding agreements with Brocc Finance AB ("Brocc"), an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management L.P., to sell its remaining 35% holding of the portfolios currently owned in a joint venture with Brocc at a price of ca. EUR 215m, with economic transfer date as of 31 December 2025. The transaction is expected to result in a realised gain of circa EUR 45m, based on the book value of EUR 166m as of end Q3 2025. The expected cash EBITDA for the portfolios in 2025 was EUR 10m.

"This sale at a premium to book value is a testimony of the high quality of Intrum's current investment book, also supported by continuous outperformance relative to collection forecasts. At the same time, the transaction is fully aligned with our capital-light strategy and supports our continued focus on reducing debt and strengthening the balance sheet", says Johan Åkerblom, President and CEO of Intrum.

Intrum will remain as servicer of the portfolios under the original 5-year servicing agreement entered into in June 2024, with servicing fees remaining unchanged. The strategic co-investment agreement with Cerberus entered into in April 2025, which was assumed by Brocc in December 2025, also remains in place.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval for Brocc as well as approval by Intrum's RCF lenders and bondholders. The approval processes are expected to be initiated by each party soon and the transaction is expected to close in H1 2026.

Once closed, the transaction will lead to reduced net debt and an improvement in the leverage ratio by around 0.2x based on Q3 2025 figures. As demonstrated by the recent buy-backs of bonds, Intrum is committed to deleveraging. The proceeds from this transaction will be solely used to pay down debt and further strengthen the balance sheet. Intrum intends to ask its creditors for consent to use the proceeds from the transaction to manage its second lien Exchange Notes maturing 2027.

Following Intrum's successful recapitalisation transaction, the company's management team is in the final stages of a Strategic Review initiated in the second half of 2025. As earlier communicated, Intrum will present the outcome of its Strategic Review, including new financial targets, in conjunction with the Q4 2025 results, on 29 January 2026.

This information was submitted for publication at 2026-01-12 08:00 CET.