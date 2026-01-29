Intrum: Intrum delivers strong fourth quarter

Intrum AB (publ), Europe's leader in credit management services, reports a strong fourth quarter underlying performance. There was organic growth in External Servicing income for the second quarter in a row, while maintaining high margins. Investing delivered strong collections and new investments at attractive margins. Following the yearly review of goodwill, Intrum recognised an impairment of SEK -2,942 million. The announcement in January 2026 of the divestment of the remaining stake in the joint venture with Brocc, is expected to further improve leverage upon closing.

Key consolidated financial highlights for Q4 2025 (Q4 2024)

External Servicing income saw organic growth of 1% offset by FX headwinds. RTM Servicing Adjusted EBIT margin reached 25%.

New investments of SEK 436 M (512) at an IRR of 18% (20).

Adjusted EBIT of SEK 1,626 M (1,694) with the year-on-year decline explained by FX-movements.

Cash EBITDA decreased to SEK 2,405 M (2,919).

Leverage ratio of 4.8x in Q4 2025 decreased from 5.3.x in Q4 2024.

Johan Åkerblom, President & CEO of Intrum AB said:

"The fourth quarter concluded a transformative year for Intrum, marked by continued progress on key growth initiatives, strong operational execution, and a sustained focus on deleveraging and active management of our portfolio and capital structure. Both business lines made good progress in the quarter, with Servicing delivering continued growth, improving margins and further efficiency gains. Investing had another quarter of strong collections and new investment volumes at attractive returns. With the revised strategy and financial targets in place, Intrum is well positioned to enter its next chapter and accelerate as the European leader in credit management services."

Presentation of the interim report and strategic review

Johan Åkerblom, President & CEO, and Masih Yazdi, CFO, will present the 2025 Q4 results and highlights from the Strategic Review, followed by a Q&A session, in a webcast with teleconference today at 13:00 CET. The conference will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use this link. Via the webcast, you can ask questions in writing.

To participate via teleconference, please register here. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Via the teleconference you can ask questions verbally.

Board and Nomination Committee updates

The Nomination Committee has informed the Board of Directors of its intention to propose Alon Avner for election as a new Board Member at Intrum's next Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors has resolved to co-opt Alon Avner as a member of the Board with effect from 28 January up to the next Annual General Meeting. Alon Avner has over 25 years of experience in asset and investment management, with a focus on performing and distressed credit across Europe. He most recently served as Partner and Head of Credit and Special Situations at Bain Capital in Europe.

In connection therewith, Philip Thomas has notified that he will step down as Board Member with effect from 28 January, as he has taken on a new executive role which does not allow him to continue as Board Member with Intrum.

"We thank Philip for his service and contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," says Magnus Lindquist, Chairman of the Board of Intrum.

