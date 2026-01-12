Flat Capital AB: Rickard El Tarzi appointed new CEO of Flat Capital

Rickard El Tarzi has been appointed as the new CEO of Flat Capital AB (publ) ("Flat") with effect from the first half of April 2026. He succeeds the current CEO, Hanna Andreen, who will leave the company on February 6. The Board of Directors has appointed Amaury de Poret, Executive Director of Flat, to serve as interim CEO from February 6, 2026, until Rickard takes up his position.

Rickard El Tarzi has extensive experience in investments, strategic development, and board work from his time in private equity at Summa Equity and Olink Proteomics (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific). He has a background at McKinsey & Company and most recently served as Chief Strategy & Product Officer at Olink Proteomics, where he was instrumental in the company's strategic direction, IPO, and sale.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Chairman of the Board, comments:

"I am honored by the trust placed in me to lead Flat Capital. Flat is a unique investment company with an exciting portfolio and great potential. I look forward to working with the team and the board to take the company into its next phase by strengthening the investment platform and developing the portfolio."

About Flat Capital:

Flat Capital is a long-term investment company that invests in prominent entrepreneurs and companies through a global network. The company has a long-term and significant ownership stake in Klarna, is the majority owner of Defensor Group, and also invests in several leading global tech companies such as OpenAI, SpaceX, and ElevenLabs. Flat Capital was founded in 2013 by Nina and Sebastian Siemiatkowski, the entrepreneurs behind Klarna and Milkywire. Sebastian is Flat's chairman and largest shareholder.

