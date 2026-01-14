Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: A3C5RW | ISIN: SE0016609846 | Ticker-Symbol: 87I
Frankfurt
14.01.26 | 14:25
1,320 Euro
+1,23 % +0,016
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 13:30 Uhr
Flat Capital AB: Flat invests 48 MSEK in the crypto and trading platform Alpaca

Flat Capital AB (publ) ("Flat") is investing approx. SEK 48 million in US-based Alpaca DB Inc. ("Alpaca"), which offers an API-based trading platform for trading cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other financial instruments through partners. With its API solutions, Alpaca is building a global standard for investment infrastructure with the goal of making financial services accessible to everyone. The investment is made in connection with Alpaca's recently completed capital round led by Drive Capital. Other prominent investors include Citadel Securities and the crypto exchange Kraken.

Alpaca was founded in 2015 and is run by founders Yoshi Yokokawa (CEO) and Hitoshi Harada (CPO). The company's offerings are leading in areas such as crypto, stocks, ETFs, options, and interest-bearing assets, with offerings such as tokenization, securities lending, and high-yield accounts. Alpaca's solutions currently play a central role in connecting traditional finance and blockchain-based infrastructure. Today, Alpaca has partnerships with over 300 organizations in more than 40 countries and supports millions of accounts at leading financial institutions and fintech companies.

Hanna Andreen, CEO Flat Capital:
More information on the capital round here: https://alpaca.markets/blog/alpaca-raises-150-million-at-a-1-15b-valuation-to-build-the-global-standard-for-brokerage-infrastructure/

For further information, please contact:

Flat Capital's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 (0) 8 604 22 55

About Flat Capital:
Flat Capital is a long-term investment company that invests in prominent entrepreneurs and companies through a global network. The company has a long-term and significant ownership stake in Klarna, is the majority owner of Defensor Group, and also invests in several leading global tech companies such as OpenAI, SpaceX, and ElevenLabs. Flat Capital was founded in 2013 by Nina and Sebastian Siemiatkowski, the entrepreneurs behind Klarna and Milkywire. Sebastian is Flat's chairman and largest shareholder.


