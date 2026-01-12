Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stablisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12
Amprion GmbH 3 tranche EUR
Post Stabilisation Notice
January 12, 2026
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Amprion GmbH
EUR 700mil 3.162% Notes due 15 January 2031
EUR 1bn 4.072% Notes due 15 January 2038
EUR 900mil 4.58% Notes due 15 January 2046
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme dated 09 May 2025, supplemented on 19 September 2025 and 06 January 2026
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Amprion GmbH
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
2031-DE000A460EX0
2038-DE000A460EY8
2046-DE000A460EZ5
Aggregate nominal amount:
2031 - EUR700mil
2038 - EUR1bn
2046 - EUR900mil
Description:
3.162% Notes due 15 January 2031
4.072% Notes due 15 January 2038
4.58% Notes due 15 January 2046
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Bayerische Landesbank
DZ Bank AG
ING Bank NV
Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
