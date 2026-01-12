Anzeige
12.01.2026 09:36 Uhr
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stablisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

Amprion GmbH 3 tranche EUR

Post Stabilisation Notice

January 12, 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Amprion GmbH

EUR 700mil 3.162% Notes due 15 January 2031

EUR 1bn 4.072% Notes due 15 January 2038

EUR 900mil 4.58% Notes due 15 January 2046

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme dated 09 May 2025, supplemented on 19 September 2025 and 06 January 2026

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Amprion GmbH

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

2031-DE000A460EX0

2038-DE000A460EY8

2046-DE000A460EZ5

Aggregate nominal amount:

2031 - EUR700mil

2038 - EUR1bn

2046 - EUR900mil

Description:

3.162% Notes due 15 January 2031

4.072% Notes due 15 January 2038

4.58% Notes due 15 January 2046

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Bayerische Landesbank

DZ Bank AG

ING Bank NV

Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg
Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


