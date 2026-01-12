Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stablisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12

Amprion GmbH 3 tranche EUR

January 12, 2026

Amprion GmbH

EUR 700mil 3.162% Notes due 15 January 2031

EUR 1bn 4.072% Notes due 15 January 2038

EUR 900mil 4.58% Notes due 15 January 2046

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme dated 09 May 2025, supplemented on 19 September 2025 and 06 January 2026

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Amprion GmbH Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: 2031-DE000A460EX0 2038-DE000A460EY8 2046-DE000A460EZ5 Aggregate nominal amount: 2031 - EUR700mil 2038 - EUR1bn 2046 - EUR900mil Description: 3.162% Notes due 15 January 2031 4.072% Notes due 15 January 2038 4.58% Notes due 15 January 2046 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Bayerische Landesbank DZ Bank AG ING Bank NV Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg

Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB UniCredit Bank AG

