Delivering enhanced technical performance through technology upgrades

Assuring full continuity of service for customers of Eutelsat's OneWeb constellation

Enabling Eutelsat to pursue its dynamic LEO growth path

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) has awarded Airbus Defence and Space a contract to build a further 340 OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Together with the previous batch of 100 satellites procured in December 2024, the total number of satellites ordered is up to 440.

The satellites will be manufactured at Airbus Defence and Space's Toulouse facility on a newly installed production line, with delivery from the end of 2026.

Eutelsat's OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network delivers high-speed, low-latency connectivity on a global basis. With over 600 satellites flying in 12 synchronised orbital planes 1,200km above the Earth, the constellation brings high-speed internet to every corner of the planet. The availability of these latest satellites will assure full operational continuity for customers of the constellation, progressively replacing early batches coming to end of operational life.

Furthermore, they will integrate technology upgrades including advanced digital channelizers, enabling enhanced onboard processing capabilities as well as greater efficiency and flexibility. They incorporate optimized architecture designed to maximize long-term operational performance. With these latest satellites, Eutelsat will also be evaluating opportunities for new business cases, notably through embarkation capabilities for hosted payloads.

Fully focused on the professional B2B market, Eutelsat's OneWeb is one of only two fully operational LEO networks globally and the sole European operator. This unique position enables Eutelsat to meet the rapidly growing demand for LEO capacity in the fixed and mobile connectivity segments as well as playing a strategic role in critical government-related sectors by delivering sovereign-grade connectivity solutions that empower organizations with reliable and secure communications.

Jean-François Fallacher, Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are pleased to rely on our long-standing partner, Airbus, for the procurement of these latest satellites. They ensure service continuity for the growing number of our customers and distribution partners benefiting from the unparalleled performance of our ubiquitous, low latency LEO capacity, and enable us to pursue our growth path, building on the 80% topline expansion delivered in 2025."

"This latest contract from Eutelsat is an endorsement of our design and manufacturing expertise for LEO satellites. Airbus has been a key partner and supplier to Eutelsat for more than 30 years and this award further cements our important relationship," added Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems at Airbus Defence and Space.

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

