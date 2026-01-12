

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Toy maker Mattel, Inc. announced the launch of its first-ever autistic Barbie doll, developed in partnership with The Autistic Self Advocacy Network or ASAN, a non-profit disability rights organization run by and for autistic individuals. The new doll is now available on Mattel Shop and from major retailers.



The new doll aims to provide more children the opportunity to see themselves represented in the Barbie product line. It reflects common experiences and characteristics that individuals on the autism spectrum may relate to.



The autistic Barbie doll features several specialized accessories and design elements. These include a body with elbow and wrist articulation to enable stimming, hand flapping, and other hand gestures that some members of the autistic community use to process sensory information or express excitement.



The doll's eye gaze is slightly shifted to the side, mirroring how some autistic individuals may avoid direct eye contact.



Each doll comes with a pink finger clip fidget spinner, noise-cancelling headphones and a tablet. The pink finger clip fidget spinner actually spins, offering a sensory outlet that can help reduce stress and improve focus. The pink noise-cancelling headphones reduces sensory overload by blocking out background noise.



In addition, the pink tablet shows symbol-based Augmentative and Alternative Communication apps or AAC on its screen, which serves as a tool to help with everyday communication.



The new doll wears a loose-fitting, purple pinstripe A-line dress with short sleeves and a flowy skirt, which provides less fabric-to-skin contact. Purple shoes with flat soles promote stability and ease of movement.



Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of Dolls, Mattel, stated, 'Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we're proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work. The doll, designed with guidance from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.'



The new autistic Barbie doll is part of Mattel's Barbie Fashionistas collection, which features a diverse range of skin tones, hair textures, body types, and various medical conditions and disabilities.



Mattel already has launched Barbie Fashionistas dolls representing individuals with type 1 diabetes, Down syndrome and blindness.



